STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka receives 3 lakh Covishield vaccines from Centre

The state government has placed an order of 3 crore vaccines comprising two crore Covishield and one crore Covaxin.

Published: 25th May 2021 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka has received three lakh additional Covishield doses from the Centre, for the 45 plus age group, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the minister said, "Karnataka received 3 lakh doses of Covishield today under the Central quota.

Total Covishield doses received from the Centre is 1.05 crore.

Total Covishield purchased directly by the state is 13.54 lakh."

According to Sudhakar, the state government has received 13.1 lakh Covaxin doses so far. The state government has placed an order of 3 crore vaccines comprising two crore Covishield and one crore Covaxin.

In addition, the state has decided to float a global tender for two crore vaccines.

There is an acute shortage of vaccines in the state which forced the government to suspend the vaccination drive for 18 to 44 except the frontline workers and a select group of people.

In order to meet the requirement, the government invited Bharat Biotech to set up its Covaxin manufacturing unit at Malur in Kolar.

The unit under construction is likely to have four to five crore doses a month by the end of August.

The state has set a target to vaccinate all the eligible groups by the year end.

Karnataka is among the states with high COVID prevalence.

The state on Monday reported 25,311 new infections and 529 fatalities. There are 4.40 lakh active cases in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covishield coronavirus vaccine
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas makes landfall in Odisha; rough sea and heavy winds in West Bengal too
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Rural areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp