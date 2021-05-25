STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Metro Rail extension up to Kengeri will be operational for public from July: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

BS Yediyurappa said the metro train services from Nayandahalli junction to Kengeri would open to the public from July.

Published: 25th May 2021 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the metro train services from Nayandahalli junction to Kengeri would open to the public from July.

"The Reach-2 Extension Line under Phase-2 of the project on Mysuru Road up to Kengeri is almost completed and it will open for passengers from July," Yediyurappa told reporters after inspecting the Metro Rail operations on the stretch.

Stating that the extension of the railway network would help people connect and travel faster, the Chief Minister said this is an extension to the operational East- West Corridor on the Purple Line of length 18.1 km.

According to him, the estimated cost of this extension is Rs 1,560 crore and the land cost is Rs 360 crore.

Metro Rail officials said the Elevated Section has six stations-- Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattanagere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri.

The maximum fare for travelling from Byappanahalli to Kengeri would be Rs 56 and Kengeri to Silk Institute, which is the longest stretch, Rs 60, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kengeri Yediyurappa Karnataka CM Karnataka
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas makes landfall in Odisha; rough sea and heavy winds in West Bengal too
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Rural areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp