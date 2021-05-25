STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Things getting better than earlier, says Yediyurappa after Covid war room visit

I attended to one call and the caller wanted an ICU bed, which was arranged immediately.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said his government is considering doling out a few more financial aid packages as part of the Rs 1,250 crore economic relief announced earlier last week.

After visiting a BBMP war room at Domlur, he said, “The shortage of oxygenated beds has lessened considerably. We are also making continuous efforts to increase ICU beds to meet the demand. At 25 Covid Care Centres in Bengaluru, 3,000 beds, including 1,000 oxygenated ones, are available.

These centres have doctors, nurses, food, medicine and other essentials.” Appealing to those living in slums and villages to voluntarily move to CCCs if they test Covid-positive, he said, “Since their houses are small, chances of infection spreading faster is high.” He said, “I interacted with the war room staff for 45 minutes. I attended to one call and the caller wanted an ICU bed, which was arranged immediately.

Things have become better.” He denied that the BJP central leadership is evaluating his ministers and their performance on the management of Covid second wave. He was accompanied by Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan, Deputy Chief Ministers Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and Govind Karjol, Congress MLA from Shantinagar NA Haris and BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.  

