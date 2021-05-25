Visit shop, petrol pump and test SPO2 level free of cost in Shivamogga

Marx Tejaswi By

SHIVAMOGGA: People who cannot afford a pulse oximeter can visit a nearby shop or petrol pump in the city and get tested free of cost, thanks to HM Trust.

The city based trust has procured 200 oximeters and is keeping the same at milk outlets, vegetable shops and petrol pumps to help the people get tested and approach the hospitals if SPO2 level comes down below normal level.

The HM Trust was established in 1996 to take up social service initiatives. The trust, which is owned by the family of corporator H C Yogesh, has procured oximeters worth Rs 2 lakh. The trust will keep the five to seven oximeters at various shops in each ward to give easy access to the needy people.

“Many people cannot afford an oximeter. This will be a relief to them. Once they test their SPO2 level and heart rate, they will be relaxed if the levels are normal. This is also an initiative to create awareness among the people about the present COVID-19 situation,” Yogesh told The New Indian Express.

Yogesh inaugurated the programme to distribute the oximeters at Police Chowki in Vinobha Nagar here on Monday. He requested the people to make use of the facility and approach the hospitals if SPO2 level is below 92%. He said that along with the oximeter, sanitiser bottles will also be kept at these shops.