After seven pregnant women die of COVID in two months, officials in Ballari mull new strategy

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: In a shocking development, seven pregnant women who were infected by COVID-19 have died in Ballari and Vijayanagara districts in the last two months. While the Ballari (undivided) administration was lauded for its efforts in ensuring safe deliveries last year, the second wave of the pandemic is giving health officials a tough time.

Since April 2021, 180 pregnant women in these two districts have tested positive for COVID-19. As the death rate among pregnant women is increasing, the district administration has laid down plans to minimise such fatalities.

To begin with, additional health staff and special teams will be formed to look after pregnant COVID-19 patients in both Ballari and Vijayanagara districts. The administration will keep an eye on the health of pregnant women with COVID-19 and also those who are living in different parts of the districts. The local ASHA workers have been informed to conduct regular health check-ups of pregnant women and also children in some villages where the number of COVID cases is high.

District Health Officer Dr H L Janardhan said, “The condition of most of the patients who died was weak. Some of them also panicked upon knowing that they tested positive for COVID-19. Hence to deal with the issue, we have now created a special ward at VIMS hospital and a similar facility at the government hospital in Hosapete.”

The health teams are conducting COVID-19 tests in different parts of the district after cases started increasing in the rural belts of Ballari and Vijayanagara. Health officials are requesting people to get tested even if they have the slightest symptoms, especially pregnant women.