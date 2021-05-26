STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Belagavi top cop gets HC rap for ignorance about Epidemic Act

However, the affidavit shows that there is complete ignorance of the provisions of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, and the Commissioner was completely unaware about the regulations under it.

Published: 26th May 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday slammed the Belagavi City Police Commissioner for his ignorance about the provisions of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, and for collecting only fines, while not registering any FIRs for the violation of Covid norms during a political gathering -- which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa -- in January this year. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj said that an affidavit filed by K Thiyagarajan, Police Commissioner, Belagavi, explained the action taken for the violation of Covid norms during the event held on January 17. 

However, the affidavit shows that there is complete ignorance of the provisions of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, and the Commissioner was completely unaware about the regulations under it. “Perhaps, the Commissioner is not aware of the order passed by the court on April 15, 2021, as the State Government has not complied with the directions issued to implement the Act,” the court said, observing that photographs showed there was no social distancing within the huge congregation. 

“The Commissioner has taken the mass gathering of people without masks and social distancing very casually. He was satisfied with the recovery of fines of Rs 20,900 only. Therefore, we direct him to file a fresh affidavit by June 3, explaining why even a single FIR has not been registered,” the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Epidemic Act Belagavi
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas makes landfall in Odisha; rough sea and heavy winds in West Bengal too
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Rural areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp