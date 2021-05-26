Black fungus: BSY bats for new discharge protocol

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Covid discharge protocol should be changed to include mucormycosis or black fungus checks for patients with inputs from ENT specialists, insisted Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday, during a meeting with officials and ministers to review the pandemic situation.With black fungus cases on the rise in the State, health department officials were told to ensure that all hospitals treating Covid patients follow a revised protocol that includes testing, treatment and prevention of the fungal infection.

“Now that we know how mucormycosis is caused, prepare a discharge protocol that will include preventive measures as well as treatment. Discuss with ENT specialists and include their suggestions, and ensure all hospitals follow this protocol to prevent the spread of black fungus,” he told officials and ministers.

The Karnataka Health Department on May 18 issued an advisory to Covid patients being discharged to report symptoms of mucormycosis. “Patients are advised to strictly control diabetes mellitus and report any of the following symptoms: Facial pain/cheek pain, bloody and foul smelling nasal discharge, nasal stuffiness and eye symptoms like eyelid edema, redness in the eye, any visual disturbance.”

Yediyurappa said the advisory should be turned into a revised protocol. The lockdown has brought down cases in urban areas. Similar curbs should be enforced in rural areas, he said. “There should be no home isolation in villages and all patients must be shifted to CCCs,” he added.