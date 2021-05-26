STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Deve Gowda urges PM Modi to help horticulture farmers

Trying to draw Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention to the plight of horticulture farmers during the pandemic, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda shot off another letter on Monday.

Published: 26th May 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Trying to draw Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention to the plight of horticulture farmers during the pandemic, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda shot off another letter on Monday. Sharing a copy of the letter on his social media pages on Tuesday, he said the crashing prices of horticulture produce across the country have the potential to affect livelihoods of small and marginal farmers in rural India during the pandemic.

“Covid reaching rural India is a worrying problem, but crashing prices of horticultural produce are delivering a twin blow to the rural masses,” Gowda said. This is the second time the former Prime Minister is writing an open letter over the pandemic to Modi.Citing examples from Kolar, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh of farmers destroying their crops due to the price crash, Gowda asked the Central government to urge State governments to find a solution to this brewing crisis and help farmers.

He was also keen to highlight that the State governments were already financially tied up. “State governments that are burdened with procuring vaccines and building Covid-19 infrastructure are left with little funds to rush to the help of small and medium horticulture farmers,” Gowda said, adding that reverse migration from cities due to the lockdown, and growing unemployment figures should not lead to a heated social cauldron of unrest. “People in rural areas may survive the pandemic, but may have nothing to live on,” warned Gowda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
horticulture farmers HD Deve Gowda Narendra Modi
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas makes landfall in Odisha; rough sea and heavy winds in West Bengal too
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Rural areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp