Govt urges Gram Panchayats to focus on local containment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of its efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 in rural areas, the government has directed Gram Panchayats (GP) to declare areas reporting a high number of cases as ‘micro-containment zones’ and take appropriate measures.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will interact directly with members of Gram Panchayats via video conference on Wednesday, to discuss measures taken to contain the virus. “We have directed officials to focus on micro-containment zones as it is not possible to contain the spread of Covid without such measures. Medicines and ration will be provided to families,” Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media here on Tuesday.

Panchayat Development Officers (PDO), health department staff and officials from jurisdictional police stations will keep a watch on containment zones, and doctors have been directed to visit villages to monitor the situation, he said. Primary and secondary contacts of Covid patients will be tested compulsorily, and Vitamin C and zinc tablets will be given to primary contacts, he said.

The government is focusing on the spread of infection in rural areas, and there are signs of improvement in the situation in Bengaluru, the minister said. District-level officers have been given more responsibilities, including imposing lockdown in districts, he added.