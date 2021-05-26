STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Govt urges Gram Panchayats to focus on local containment

The government is focusing on the spread of infection in rural areas, and there are signs of improvement in the situation in Bengaluru, the minister said.

Published: 26th May 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of its efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 in rural areas, the government has directed Gram Panchayats (GP) to declare areas reporting a high number of cases as ‘micro-containment zones’ and take appropriate measures. 

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will interact directly with members of Gram Panchayats via video conference on Wednesday, to discuss measures taken to contain the virus. “We have directed officials to focus on micro-containment zones as it is not possible to contain the spread of Covid without such measures. Medicines and ration will be provided to families,” Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media here on Tuesday.

Panchayat Development Officers (PDO), health department staff and officials from jurisdictional police stations will keep a watch on containment zones, and doctors have been directed to visit villages to monitor the situation, he said. Primary and secondary contacts of Covid patients will be tested compulsorily, and Vitamin C and zinc tablets will be given to primary contacts, he said.

The government is focusing on the spread of infection in rural areas, and there are signs of improvement in the situation in Bengaluru, the minister said. District-level officers have been given more responsibilities, including imposing lockdown in districts, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 second covid wave Gram Panchayats
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas makes landfall in Odisha; rough sea and heavy winds in West Bengal too
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Rural areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp