Navy vessel carrying liquid oxygen, cylinders arrives from Kuwait

MANGALURU: The Indian Navy vessel ‘INS Shardul’, carrying approximately 190 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen and 1,200 oxygen cylinders from Kuwait, arrived at New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) on Tuesday. The cargo was loaded on the naval vessel at Shuwaikh Port and it sailed out from Kuwait on May 15. Till date, five naval vessels have arrived at NMPT carrying medical oxygen and equipment under the Samudra Setu-II operation launched by the Indian Navy. A release from NMPT said the vessel carried seven Liquid Medical Oxygen-filled ISO containers of net weight 20 MT each, 60 pallets of oxygen cylinders of one tonne each and two semi-trailers filled with 25 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen each.
