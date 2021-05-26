Pregnant women at high risk in second Covid wave, need holistic medical support 

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second wave of Covid-19 has not spared pregnant women -- while many miscarriages have been reported among women in their first and second trimester, deaths have also gone up considerably in Karnataka, say gynaecologists and obstetricians. Though data compilation is yet to happen, experts warn that the number of deaths, stillbirths and underweight babies is increasing, and needs immediate attention. They demand that the state government issue separate guidelines for the care and treatment of pregnant women and new mothers immediately.

“The first wave was reassuring as we were trying to keep a keen eye on our patients, and nothing went wrong. We did find an increase in pre-term births and C-sections, and submitted our data to global studies, but the second wave is totally different, it has really frightened us,” says Dr Hema Divakar, consultant, Divakar’s Speciality Hospital, and former president of Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI).

The second wave has forced gynaecologists to pay attention to everything that is not part of their speciality. They are looking at symptoms as pulmonologists and physicians would, to ensure they don’t miss even tiny details while handling a pregnant patient. Most women are coming with infections in the 26-32 week range. “It creeps up so insidiously that if we miss the clues and crucial time, and condition rapidly deteriorates, there is no coming back,” she added.

Dr Suhasini Inamdar, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, said the second wave has been harsh towards pregnant women, with a spike in the number of cases. “There are high chances of women having miscarriages, besides stillbirths (intrauterine fetal demise) which mostly happens in the late second trimester or advanced stages of pregnancy. Foetal death occurs when there is a sudden deterioration in their condition and oxygen saturation drops. It’s best if pregnant women raise an alarm as soon as they experience Covid-like symptoms.”

A worldwide study of 2,100 pregnant women, published recently in a science journal, said those who contracted Covid-19 during pregnancy are 20 times more likely to die than those who are not infected. Doctors say that when an entire family tests positive, and with the kind of spread in infection, pregnant women are obviously not spared. However, there are other challenges. “A patient visits a gynaecologist, and OBGyns are not trained to check her as a physician would. If it is a cough, cold or fever, we don’t look at oxygen saturation. Generally, we don’t even prescribe medicines for cough and fever,” said a senior gynaecologist from Vani Vilas Hosptial, where more than 200 babies have been delivered by Covid-positive women.

Bowring’s Ghosha Hospital, reserved for Covid pregnant women, has seen two deaths in the past 20 days. Ballari district has seen seven deaths during the second wave, and more than 500 pregnant women have tested positive in Karnataka.Dr Sanjay Gururaj, paediatrician at Shanthi Hospital and Research Centre, says, “This is probably not the right time to get pregnant. Physiologically, pregnancy is an immunosuppressed state, when a woman is more prone to infections.”

A senior doctor at a PHC in Mandya, on condition of anonymity, said more pregnant women are coming in late, with acute respiratory distress syndrome, and lungs collapsing. “This leads to ICU admissions. If they develop Covid in the last trimester, their diaphragm is already compressed, and oxygen support and ICU care are needed,” she explained. Doctors say the government needs to link a paediatrician, physician or pulmonologist to the gynaecology department in private and government hospitals.

If you’re pregnant

Follow social distancing rules, wear mask while stepping out

If family member is infected, stay isolated

Stay hydrated and mobile to reduce risk of blood clots

Attend all pregnancy scans, antenatal appointments unless asked not to come

Ensure you are in touch with physician, and treating doctors talk to each other on your condition

Look for hospital with Covid care and non-Covid care

If symptoms occur

Seek medical advice immediately

Monitor oxygen saturation levels regularly

Ensure every mild illness is reported, as condition can deteriorate suddenly

If treated early, most pregnant women experience mild or moderate symptoms

Risk factors

Mother can pass on Covid to baby, but babies usually do well

Risk assessment with doctor suggested before conception

IVF treatment said to be avoided during pandemic

RECENT CASES IN K’TAKA

Pregnant PSI Shamili (24) died in Kolar

Woman tests positive, admitted to hospital in Chikkaballapur early last week

Seven deaths reported in Ballari, Vijayanagara districts during second wave

Two deaths at Bowring Hospital’s Ghosha Hospital

Many pvt hospitals reporting deaths of pregnant women with Covid