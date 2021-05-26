STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Villagers in border areas of Karnataka head to TN for treatment

With the second Covid wave spreading fast in the hinterlands, many villages along the borders are seeing a huge spike in cases.

Published: 26th May 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Call it either the fear following the oxygen tragedy that claimed lives of over 37 people at the district hospital in Chamarajanagar, or the tedious 3-4 hours of travel to reach the nearest Covid Care Centre or district hospital, many Covid-infected villagers in the border areas of Karnataka-Tamil Nadu in Chamarajanagar district are crossing over to Tamil Nadu for treatment.

With the second Covid wave spreading fast in the hinterlands, many villages along the borders are seeing a huge spike in cases. People from Gopinathapuram, Martalli, Nallore, Nala Road and other villages are going to hospitals in Mettur, Kolathuru, Sathyamangalam, Salem and other major towns that have good medical infrastructure. “We are more comfortable in the adjacent town than district headquarters that is 180 km away,” a villager said. 

Mani, a resident of Nellore village, said, “As I developed symptoms, I gave my sample for testing, but it took four days to get the results. I then decided to go to Kollathuru where I got hospitalised and got all the tests done. Many people from Nala Road, Marathalli panchayat and other border villages in the taluk are doing the same.”

Informed about this, District Minister S Suresh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi visited these villages and appealed to the villagers to use the CCC facilities in MM Hills and Hanur. The district administration is finding it difficult to trace the primary and secondary contacts of the infected people as many disappear after contracting the virus to various places in Tamil Nadu for treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Tamil Nadu COVID 19
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas makes landfall in Odisha; rough sea and heavy winds in West Bengal too
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Rural areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp