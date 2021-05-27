STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSY to consult legal experts over NGT order on Mekedatu reservoir project

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will hold consultations with legal experts on Thursday to discuss the state's strategy.

Published: 27th May 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Mekedatu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has decided to take up a legal battle against the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order on the Mekedatu reservoir project. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will hold consultations with legal experts on Thursday to discuss the state's strategy.

On Tuesday, the NGT formed a committee to submit a report on alleged violations of norms in the construction of the reservoir across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu near Kanakapura, about 60 km from Bengaluru.

"No formal complaint has been filed. The NGT has taken up a suo motu case and formed a committee based on a report in the media. We will consult legal experts to discuss the state's strategy," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Bomma said the CM will hold discussions with the State Advocate General, senior officers from the Water Resources Department and experts on inter-state river water disputes to finalise the state's strategy in the case.Bommai said the case is already before the Supreme Court and they have provided all the details to the court. The state is only using its share of river water. "There are questions over the timing and legality of forming a committee under such circumstances. The government is fully committed to protecting the state's interest and we will hold discussions with legal experts and take a decision on further legal action," the minister added.

The Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water Project is aimed at providing drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding areas and generate power. The Tamil Nadu government has opposed the project and approached the court stating that it will deprive that state of its share of water.Bommai refused to respond to questions over speculation on leadership change in the state. "I cannot respond to speculations. You have to ask them," the minister said when reporters questioned him about some BJP leaders visiting New Delhi to hold discussions with central leaders.

