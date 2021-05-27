STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Divert funds to pay teachers: Forum

Rs 700 cr RTE fund, money collected for their welfare over last 40 yrs must be utilised at a time like this, they say

Published: 27th May 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar

Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Pearl D’ Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Facing pressure from private schools, the Education Department has sought help from government school teachers and members of legislative council (MLCs) to aid private school teachers in distress. Private school teachers and administrators had sought the resignation of Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar after their demands were not pushed at the highest level in the State Government. Among their list of demands was aid for teachers who are under financial distress as several parents have not paid fees.

Lokesh Talikatte, state president, Registered Unaided Private School Management Association (RUPSA ), said, “The State has Rs 700 crore in their Right to Education (RTE) fund. It has also collected money from teachers over the past 40 years for their welfare fund. The money spent on buying textbooks, chalk, dusters and exam papers is unutilised. Funds can be mobilised from these to pay the teachers.” Shashi Kumar, Convener, Karnataka Private Unaided School Managements, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Coordination Committee, told The New Indian Express that the last time, a claim was made about government teachers contributing to help their private school peers, but nothing came out of it.

“It is better if the government diverts funds from other schemes, which are not likely to be used this year, to pay the teachers,” he said. Minister Suresh Kumar took a delegation of MLCs from the graduates and teachers’ constituency to meet Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday, where they sought an economic package for teachers. In another meeting with these MLCs and representatives of government teachers’ unions, the minister is said to have spoken about 15 months of financial struggle private school teachers have faced. He asked the representatives and MLCs to help these teachers, and said the latter have come forward to contribute their salaries and the department is contemplating using internal resources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp