Industry body seeks relief, representatives meet BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Representatives of industries, which have suffered huge losses due to the pandemic, on Wednesday met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and presented a memorandum seeking relief. The CM assured them that their requests will be looked into at the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Speaking to TNIE, FKCCI president Perikal Sundar said that last year, they recapitalised the three-month EMI after the intervention of the Union Government. “This time, we have written to PM seeking 50% waiver on interest. Whenthings normalise, we are confident that our orders will double and then the government can expect normal revenues from us.’’The industries also requested for waiver of fixed charges on electricity levied by power utilities, etc.