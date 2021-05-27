STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC junks plea to stop mass Covid vaccination

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL filed by an ex-serviceman and two others seeking directives to stop mass vaccination of Covishield and Covaxin.

Published: 27th May 2021 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL filed by an ex-serviceman and two others seeking directives to stop mass vaccination of Covishield and Covaxin. The court also imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on the petitioners for wasting precious time of the court.

A special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar directed NS Sriram and Niswarth Kochar, petitioner 2 and 3, respectively, to pay the cost within a month, while exempting Mathew Thomas (82), petitioner 1, from paying the cost as he is an ex-serviceman.

“We decline to entertain the petition only on the ground that it was not filed in public interest. It is a fit case to impose exemplary costs as it is consumed 45 minutes, which could have been devoted to deal with important issues arising out of Covid-19,” the court said.

The counsel of the petitioners contended that it is not clear under what authority of law the Centre permitted to administer vaccines without completing clinical trials. He also argued that if these two vaccines are administered, it will lead to a disastrous situation as in the case of administration of vaccine for Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

MCC Mayor disqualification upheld
The HC on Wednesday upheld the disqualification of Rukmini Madegowda as corporator of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). The trial court had disqualified Rukmini, representing JDS, as corporator for allegedly not disclosing asset details in the affidavit filed with nomination papers in 2018. The court was dealing with a petition by Congress candidate Rajani Annaiah.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court COVID vaccine Covid vaccination
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp