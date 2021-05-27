Karnataka HC junks plea to stop mass Covid vaccination

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL filed by an ex-serviceman and two others seeking directives to stop mass vaccination of Covishield and Covaxin. The court also imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on the petitioners for wasting precious time of the court.

A special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar directed NS Sriram and Niswarth Kochar, petitioner 2 and 3, respectively, to pay the cost within a month, while exempting Mathew Thomas (82), petitioner 1, from paying the cost as he is an ex-serviceman.

“We decline to entertain the petition only on the ground that it was not filed in public interest. It is a fit case to impose exemplary costs as it is consumed 45 minutes, which could have been devoted to deal with important issues arising out of Covid-19,” the court said.

The counsel of the petitioners contended that it is not clear under what authority of law the Centre permitted to administer vaccines without completing clinical trials. He also argued that if these two vaccines are administered, it will lead to a disastrous situation as in the case of administration of vaccine for Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

MCC Mayor disqualification upheld

The HC on Wednesday upheld the disqualification of Rukmini Madegowda as corporator of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). The trial court had disqualified Rukmini, representing JDS, as corporator for allegedly not disclosing asset details in the affidavit filed with nomination papers in 2018. The court was dealing with a petition by Congress candidate Rajani Annaiah.