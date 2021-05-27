Karnataka to set up special wards for kids in third Covid wave fight 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forest Minister Arvind Limbavali on Wednesday said that the State Government is adopting the “Mumbai model” to set up special child care wards and facilities to handle Covid-19 cases in the possible third wave. Limbavali is in-charge of monitoring the functioning of the Covid-19 war rooms.Speaking to the media on the sidelines of his visit to a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Covid war room on Magadi Road, he said these wards for children will be set up in government and private hospitals.

He added that the queue system in bed allocation has already started in Bengaluru and, based on its success, it will be implemented across the state. Under the queue system, each time a patient calls for a bed, a token number will be generated and the same will be shared with the patient in the form of an SMS. Once the bed is allocated, another SMS will be generated and shared with the patient and the nodal officer in-charge of the hospital. The patient will have to reach the assigned hospital within four hours of the SMS. Based on the severity of the cases, different categories are being made in bed allocation queues, he explained.

He added that in the coming days, the BBMP war room and the state war room will be merged for easy operation. Based on the feedback from people, the softwares in the war rooms and in bed allocation are also being upgraded. Cases reported for bed allocation from triaging centres will be referred to referral hospitals for immediate medical attention, he added.

CCC inaugurated

Earlier in the day, Housing Minister V Somanna inaugurated a 60-bed Covid Care Centre (CCC) at Sarvagna Nagar. “Cases of black and white fungus will not be treated at the CCCs ... they will be referred to designated hospitals for immediate treatment,” he said. He said patients should not shy away from going to CCCs as the centres have doctors and medical facilities available round-the-clock.