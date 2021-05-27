STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to set up special wards for kids in third Covid wave fight 

To adopt Mumbai model, says Limbavali; facilities to come up in govt, pvt hospitals 

Published: 27th May 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Forest Minister Arvind Limbavali, who is also the nodal minister for Covid-19 war room, chairs a review meeting in Bengaluru on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forest Minister Arvind Limbavali on Wednesday said that the State Government is adopting the “Mumbai model” to set up special child care wards and facilities to handle Covid-19 cases in the possible third wave. Limbavali is in-charge of monitoring the functioning of the Covid-19 war rooms.Speaking to the media on the sidelines of his visit to a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Covid war room on Magadi Road, he said these wards for children will be set up in government and private hospitals. 

He added that the queue system in bed allocation has already started in Bengaluru and, based on its success, it will be implemented across the state. Under the queue system, each time a patient calls for a bed, a token number will be generated and the same  will be shared with the patient in the form of an SMS. Once the bed is allocated, another SMS will be generated and shared with the patient and the nodal officer in-charge of the hospital. The patient will have to reach the assigned hospital within four hours of the SMS. Based on the severity of the cases, different categories are being made in bed allocation queues, he explained. 

He added that in the coming days, the BBMP war room and the state war room will be merged for easy operation. Based on the feedback from people, the softwares in the war rooms and in bed allocation are also being upgraded. Cases reported for bed allocation from triaging centres will be referred to referral hospitals for immediate medical attention, he added. 

CCC inaugurated

Earlier in the day, Housing Minister V Somanna inaugurated a 60-bed Covid Care Centre (CCC) at Sarvagna Nagar. “Cases of black and white fungus will not be treated at the CCCs ... they will be  referred to designated hospitals for immediate treatment,” he said. He said patients should not shy away from going to CCCs as the centres have doctors and medical facilities  available round-the-clock.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
third Covid wave Karnataka COVID 19 Children
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp