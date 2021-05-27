STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will provide raincoats to all traffic cops across Karnataka: Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the State Government will provide raincoats to all traffic policemen across the state.

Published: 27th May 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 05:14 AM

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai handing out raincoats, masks, and face shields to personnel of the Bengaluru City Traffic Police at Town Hall in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the State Government will provide raincoats to all traffic policemen across the state. He was speaking after inaugurating a Mobile Variable Messaging System, which displays customisable messages, traffic alerts, and warnings to road users, in front of Town Hall on Wednesday. 

Bommai said CM BS Yediyurappa had asked him to provide raincoats to all traffic police staff in the state. “Following his instruction, it is decided to give raincoats to traffic policemen. We will utilise the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) fund to procure raincoats,” he said. Further, he said that the works of 12 high-speed corridors to reduce traffic congestion in the city will be completed in another eight months.

“The project will reduce traffic in the city, as vehicles using highways can reach any part of Bengaluru without entering the city,” he added.Mobile Variable Messaging System is provided by BMRCL at a cost of Rs 88 lakh. Meanwhile, 4,500 face shields, 8,000 hand gloves, and 4,750 raincoats were provided to police personnel by private companies under the CSR.

