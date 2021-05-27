STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Women doctors find no place in expert panel constituted to tackle third Covid wave

The committee is headed by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, cardiothoracic surgeon, Narayana Hrudalaya. 

Published: 27th May 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Womens' rights, Feminism, Sexual harassment

Image used for representation. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when there are significant number of maternal Covid-19 deaths, risks and complications during pregnancies, there is not a single woman doctor in the State Government’s 13-member expert committee constituted to tackle the third wave. The committee is headed by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, cardiothoracic surgeon, Narayana Hrudalaya. 

“Right from pregnancy to motherhood to newborn care, it is a continuum. On global forums, women are represented ... but on local forums we are not. The second wave has been horrible for women who are pregnant and have Covid. There needs to be OB-GYN, even if they are not women,” said Dr Hema Divakar, consultant, Divakar’s Speciality hospital and former president of Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India.

“Having a gynecologist and obstetrician in the committee is justified if we are to have a strong decision making body to control the third wave. There are several women who are stalwarts in Karnataka in this field,” said Dr Anuradha Paramesh, vice-president, IMA, Bengaluru. She too shared the opinion that appointing male obstetricians or gynecologists, if not women, in the committee will be useful.

The remaining 11 members are Dr Sathish Girimaji, director, NIMHANS, Dr  Basavaraj GV, medical superintendent, Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, Dr Ashish Sathapathy, regional team leader, WHO, Dr Ajaykumar, oncologist at HCG, Dr Aravind Shenoi, pediatric doctor, Cloudnine Hospital, Dr Raghunath U, pediatric intensivist, Sagar Hospital, Dr Jagadish Chinnappa, pediatric cluster head, Manipal Hospital, Dr Srikanth JT, pediatric pulmonologist, Aster Hospital, Dr  Yogananda Reddy, pediatrician, Dr Vinod H Ratageri, professor of pediatrics, KIMS, Hubballi and Dr Prem K Mony, professor of Epidemiology and Community Health, St. John’s Hospital. Dr PG Girish, director of Medical Education, is the member secretary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
woman doctor Karnataka third Covid wave
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp