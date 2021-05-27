Women doctors find no place in expert panel constituted to tackle third Covid wave

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when there are significant number of maternal Covid-19 deaths, risks and complications during pregnancies, there is not a single woman doctor in the State Government’s 13-member expert committee constituted to tackle the third wave. The committee is headed by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, cardiothoracic surgeon, Narayana Hrudalaya.

“Right from pregnancy to motherhood to newborn care, it is a continuum. On global forums, women are represented ... but on local forums we are not. The second wave has been horrible for women who are pregnant and have Covid. There needs to be OB-GYN, even if they are not women,” said Dr Hema Divakar, consultant, Divakar’s Speciality hospital and former president of Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India.

“Having a gynecologist and obstetrician in the committee is justified if we are to have a strong decision making body to control the third wave. There are several women who are stalwarts in Karnataka in this field,” said Dr Anuradha Paramesh, vice-president, IMA, Bengaluru. She too shared the opinion that appointing male obstetricians or gynecologists, if not women, in the committee will be useful.

The remaining 11 members are Dr Sathish Girimaji, director, NIMHANS, Dr Basavaraj GV, medical superintendent, Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, Dr Ashish Sathapathy, regional team leader, WHO, Dr Ajaykumar, oncologist at HCG, Dr Aravind Shenoi, pediatric doctor, Cloudnine Hospital, Dr Raghunath U, pediatric intensivist, Sagar Hospital, Dr Jagadish Chinnappa, pediatric cluster head, Manipal Hospital, Dr Srikanth JT, pediatric pulmonologist, Aster Hospital, Dr Yogananda Reddy, pediatrician, Dr Vinod H Ratageri, professor of pediatrics, KIMS, Hubballi and Dr Prem K Mony, professor of Epidemiology and Community Health, St. John’s Hospital. Dr PG Girish, director of Medical Education, is the member secretary.