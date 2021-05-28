STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20 persons, including 11 children, test positive for Covid in Karnataka's Kolar district

Kolar deputy commissioner Dr Selvamani informed that a team of medical staff has been deputed in the village where they are checking the temperature and collecting swab samples of all the residents. K

Published: 28th May 2021 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 12:35 PM

COVID testing

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: Twenty persons, including 11 children, tested positive in Gatta Kamadhenahalli village of Bangarpet taluk in Kolar district. All 20 of them are kept under observation in Sambhram Hospital. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Kolar deputy commissioner Dr Selvamani informed that a team of medical staff has been deputed in the village where they are checking the temperature and collecting swab samples of all the residents. 

She further added that all the primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate themselves. Bangarpet tehsildar Dayananda will take up awareness for the locals. 

ALSO READ: How this tiny village in Karnataka brought down its Covid caseload to zero

Taluk executive officer Venkateshappa and taluk health officer Dr Saraswathi have been instructed to visit the village and submit a detailed report in two days as 11 children were among those infected with the virus. 

The deputy commissioner also said that measures are being taken to conduct a special vaccination drive in and around the village once those infected get recovered. 

Dr Jahadesh, the district health officer, said that all 20 persons are stable and their saturation level is good. 

The district health department officials are working to reduce further positive cases among the other residents of the district.

