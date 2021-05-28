Allegations of interfering in administration politically motivated: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's son

By PTI

BENGALURU: Under repeated attacks from some party leaders for allegedly interfering in administration, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son and state BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra on Friday termed such allegations against him as politically motivated.

He claimed no ministers had accused him of interference.

"Yediyurappa because of his 30-40 years political struggle and due to the efforts of lakhs of party workers has become Chief Minister. He has served the state and its people as MLA, Leader of Opposition, Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister. He knows how to run the administration," Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he termed such statements as politically motivated, and said, "no Ministers have accused me of interference.

As the party state vice president I'm aware of my responsibilities and doing my service to the state in my own way...I'm functioning as the BJP vice president within my work limits," he said.

Asked as to why he is repeatedly being accused of interference, Vijayendra sarcastically said, "...many people have a lot of love towards me and when that love grows, they make such statements."

The Chief Minister's younger son was responding to a question on a veiled attack against him by Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwara.

In what is widely seen as a reference to Vijayendra, Yogeeshwara on Thursday had said, "I am a Minister. I wont accept my son exercising my powers. In the same way, someone else exerting power in my jurisdiction or running the show in my name is not sitting well with me personally."

Earlier too, several BJP leaders, especially senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, have openly accused Vijayendra of interfering in the administration.

It is also seen as one of the main reasons for growing disgruntlement against Yediyurappa's leadership within the party.

Yogeeshwara, whose visit to New Delhi triggered the latest round of speculations about attempts to replace the Chief Minister, while clarifying that his visit had nothing to do with leadership change in the state, had dropped broad hints on his disgruntlement.

This government does not look like a "pure BJP government" and was emerging as a three-party government (including Congress and JDS) by indulging in "adjustment politics," he had alleged.

Several of Yogeeshwara's cabinet colleagues have hit out at him for his statement.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said he along with Yediyurappa had worked for building the party for 40 years and that he will continue to be with him.

"He (Yogeeshwara) is speaking with the experience (of party hopping)...this is BJP government under Yediyurappa and not (three party government)," the minister said,.

Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa too hit out at Yogeeshwara for making public statements after meeting the high command.

He asked him to resign and come out if he is unhappy and can't wait for the central leadership's response.

"When everyone one working to control COVID, don't try to create confusion in the BJP regarding leadership change," he added.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said an explanation will be sought from Yogeeshwara about his open expression of disgruntlement.