Arkalgud MLA immerses Doreswamy’s ashes

RAM NATHAPURA (HASSAN): Arkalgud MLA and a close associate of freedom fighter HS Doreswamy, AT Ramaswamy, conducted the final ritual of dispersing the late centenarian Gandhian’s ashes and offering puja on the banks of the River Cauvery on Thursday. Interestingly, ATR didn’t immerse his ashes in the river as is usually the tradition because Cauvery is also known as Dakshina Kashi, to avoid pollution.

The MLA instead dispersed his ashes among the coconut trees in front of Rameshwara Temple on the riverbank and near his house. ATR said that the latter never compromised on any issue despite many people trying to lure him with by offering many things. He raised his voice for various issues through non violence and peace.

Recalling his friendship with Doreswamy, ATR said that the state has never seen a like Doreswamy. He said the freedom fighter had called him over the telephone six days ago, asking him to continue fighting for just causes. Doreswamy also asked him to become his successor, the MLA recalled with deep sorrow.