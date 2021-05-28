STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Baby with nine toes on single foot born in Karnataka, family says it's a 'gift of God'

Dr Balachandran, who conducted the delivery, said it's a rare case and both the newborn and mother are healthy

Baby born with nine toes. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HOSAPETE: Call it a medical miracle or polydactyly in medical terms, a baby boy was born in Hosapete with nine toes on his left foot.

Dr Balachandran, who conducted the delivery, said it's a rare case and both the newborn and mother are healthy. “We had to explain the previous cases and documents to the family to make them understand about the polydactyly,” he said.

Dr Priscilla T, a child specialist from Ballari, said the baby will not have any health issues. “Several babies are born with additional fingers or toes but in this case it's a rare thing where the baby has nine toes on a single foot. The babies will adapt to walking with additional toes as they grow,” she said.

Several elders in the family said it's a gift of God and thanked the team of doctors for the wellbeing of the baby and mother.

