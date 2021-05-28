Covid positivity rate in 16 Karnataka districts higher than state average

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Bengaluru has been Karnataka’s Covid-19 hotspot, a worrisome trend is now surfacing. The seven-day positivity rate in at least 16 of the 31 districts is higher than that of the state’s average of 19.28 per cent.This data from the state Covid-19 war room indicates that more people are proportionately testing positive in those districts even as the positivity rate of Bengaluru Urban district has been found to be among the lowest.

The top five districts with the highest positivity rate, calculated between May 19 and 25, are Mysuru (41.32 per cent), Uttara Kannada (32.98 per cent), Hassan (29.93 per cent), Tumakuru (29.33 per cent) and Koppal (29.21 per cent).As per the data, Bengaluru Urban’s positivity rate in the same period is among the lowest at 13.58 per cent. Only four other districts have lower rates than Bengaluru’s — Haveri (13.48 per cent), Bagalkot (11.67 per cent), Kalaburagi (10.20 per cent) and Bidar (2.58 per cent).

Shivamogga and Vijayapura have the same test positivity rate as the state’s average in this period. Only, 12 districts have a positivity rate lower than the state’s average.Uttara Kannada District Health Officer Dr Sharath Nayak said that last week, the district clocked 900 to 1,000 cases per day.

“We tested around 2,000 primary contacts and 500 symptomatic people. For each positive case, we try to test around 15 people,” Uttara Kannada DHO Dr Sharath Nayak said.For Tumakuru, which is close to Bengaluru, officials observe that the case load and positivity rate mirror that of the state capital.

“Before lockdown, 60,000 to 70,000 people were moving between Bengaluru and Tumakuru on a daily basis. The Covid spread was rampant,” said Tumakuru DHO Dr M B Nagendrappa.The same reason applies in Mysuru, which has seen heavy movement to and from Bengaluru. District health officials of Mysuru and Hassan were not reachable for comment. In Koppal, the rate of infection spread is still high. District Surveillance Officer Dr Nanda Kumar said the impact of fewer cases will be visible after the lockdown.

Top Of The Table

Mysuru 41.32%

Uttara Kannada 32.98%

Hassan 29.93%

Tumakuru 29.33%

Koppal -- 29.21%

State average 9.28%