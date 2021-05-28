STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covid positivity rate in 16 Karnataka districts higher than state average

Shivamogga and Vijayapura have the same test positivity rate as the state’s average in this period.

Published: 28th May 2021 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker inoculates a man against the coronavirus at a vaccination camp for those above age 45 being held in the premises of a school in Bengaluru. (Photo | AP)

By Ranjani Madhavan 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Bengaluru has been Karnataka’s Covid-19 hotspot, a worrisome trend is now surfacing. The seven-day positivity rate in at least 16 of the 31 districts is higher than that of the state’s average of 19.28 per cent.This data from the state Covid-19 war room indicates that more people are proportionately testing positive in those districts even as the positivity rate of Bengaluru Urban district has been found to be among the lowest.

The top five districts with the highest positivity rate, calculated between May 19 and 25, are Mysuru (41.32 per cent), Uttara Kannada (32.98 per cent), Hassan (29.93 per cent), Tumakuru (29.33 per cent) and Koppal (29.21 per cent).As per the data, Bengaluru Urban’s positivity rate in the same period is among the lowest at 13.58 per cent. Only four other districts have lower rates than Bengaluru’s — Haveri (13.48 per cent), Bagalkot (11.67 per cent), Kalaburagi (10.20 per cent) and Bidar (2.58 per cent).

Shivamogga and Vijayapura have the same test positivity rate as the state’s average in this period. Only, 12 districts have a positivity rate lower than the state’s average.Uttara Kannada District Health Officer Dr Sharath Nayak said that last week, the district clocked 900 to 1,000 cases per day.

“We tested around 2,000 primary contacts and 500 symptomatic people. For each positive case, we try to test around 15 people,” Uttara Kannada DHO Dr Sharath Nayak said.For Tumakuru, which is close to Bengaluru, officials observe that the case load and positivity rate mirror that of the state capital.

“Before lockdown, 60,000 to 70,000 people were moving between Bengaluru and Tumakuru on a daily basis. The Covid spread was rampant,” said Tumakuru DHO Dr M B Nagendrappa.The same reason applies in Mysuru, which has seen heavy movement to and from Bengaluru. District health officials of Mysuru and Hassan were not reachable for comment. In Koppal, the rate of infection spread is still high. District Surveillance Officer Dr Nanda Kumar said the impact of fewer cases will be visible after the lockdown.  

Top Of The Table

Mysuru 41.32%
Uttara Kannada 32.98%
Hassan 29.93%
Tumakuru  29.33%
Koppal -- 29.21%
State average 9.28%

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid positivity rate Karnataka COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp