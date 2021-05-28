STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hospital staff-distributor nexus blamed for illegal Remdesivir sale

The city police have cracked dozens of cases related to the sale of the anti-viral drug in the last two months.

Published: 28th May 2021 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Remdesivir

Remdesivir (Photo | PTI)

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite strict measures by the government to control the hoarding of Remdesivir injection, black-marketing of the drug, used in Covid-19 treatment, continues due to an alleged nexus between government and private hospital staff, distributors and pharmacists. The city police have cracked dozens of cases related to the sale of the anti-viral drug in the last two months. The Central Crime Branch police alone have booked about 20 cases and arrested around 50 people, including doctors, seizing close to 150 vials, At the police station level, several cases have been registered. 

However, police say that cases of black-marketing are declining as the government has streamlined the distribution from the drug controller’s office, recently. By and large,it has been found that either a hospital or a pharmacy staffer is behind the racket.

“As there was a huge demand for the drug earlier, some people started hoarding it. They encashed on the demand by marketing the drug in black. In some cases, it was distributors and medical store owners who were selling the drug illegally, while in other cases, hospital staff were found to be involved,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil.

“In most of the cases, hospital staff had misused the drug. If a patient was supposed to be administered 2-3 vials, they gave only one and stole the remaining to sell it in the black market,” he said.

Another officer said private hospital staff who have been arrested, had fleeced patients who didn’t have medical insurance. “If a patient had insurance, they raised indent through proper channels while patients availing cash treatment were told that the drug was not available, but assured of arranging one. They quoted a price based on the financial capacity of patients and sourced the drug from pharmacists or staff of government hospitals,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Remdesivir COVID drug COVID 19
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp