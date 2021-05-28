Karnataka Covid tally touches 25 lakh mark, death toll over 27k

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an addition of 24,214 fresh cases, the state’s Covid-19 tally touched the 25-lakh mark (25,23,998 cases) on Thursday. With this, the positivity rate rose to 8.64 per cent from 8.60 per cent. The death toll too crossed the 27,000-mark (27,405) since the beginning of the pandemic last year with 476 people succumbing to the virus in the State on Thursday.

In Bengaluru, 5,949 cases were added which took the city tally to 11,43,878 cases.Also, 273 deaths took the city’s mortality rate from 1.06 per cent to 1.08 per cent.There were 31,459 discharges in the State on Thursday, which took the recovery rate to 82.97 per cent from 82.52 per cent. Active cases in the State too saw a dip from 4.09 lakh on Wednesday to 4.02 lakh on Thursday.