Karnataka govt to challenge NGT order 

BENGALURU: The State Government on Thursday decided to challenge the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order on the formation of a committee to look into the alleged violations by the State in the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday held a meeting with Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Secretary N Ravi Kumar, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi and legal experts to discuss Karnataka’s legal strategy in the case.

Bommai said they have decided to challenge the order before the NGT bench that took the suo-motu case based on a media report.On Tuesday, the NGT had taken up a case based on a report in media about a dirt

road in the Mekedatu project area and ordered the formation of a committee to look into alleged violations and submit a report.

“The NGT ordered the formation of a committee based on a report in media. It is not appropriate and we have decided to appeal the NGT bench to reconsider its order,” Bommai added.The Mekedatu balancing reservoir and drinking water project near Kanakapura is aimed at providing drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding areas and also generate power. Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project.Bommai had earlier stated that Karnataka was using its share of water and the matter was before the Supreme Court.