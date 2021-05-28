STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt to challenge NGT order 

Bommai had earlier stated that Karnataka was using its share of water and the matter was before the Supreme Court.   

Published: 28th May 2021 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

NGT

The National Green Tribunal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State  Government on Thursday decided to challenge the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order on the formation of a committee to look into the alleged violations by the State in the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday held a meeting with Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Secretary N Ravi Kumar, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi and legal experts to discuss Karnataka’s legal strategy in the case. 

Bommai said they have decided to challenge the order before the NGT bench that took the suo-motu case based on a media report.On Tuesday, the NGT had taken up a case based on a report in media about a dirt 
road in the Mekedatu project area and ordered the formation of a committee to look into alleged violations and submit a report. 

“The NGT ordered the formation of a committee based on a report in media. It is not appropriate and we have decided to appeal the NGT bench to reconsider its order,” Bommai added.The Mekedatu balancing reservoir and drinking water project near Kanakapura is aimed at providing drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding areas and also generate power. Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project.Bommai had earlier stated that Karnataka was using its share of water and the matter was before the Supreme Court.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka NGT
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp