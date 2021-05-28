Two arrested for selling oxygen cylinders illegally

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch sleuths on Thursday arrested two cab drivers on charges of selling oxygen cylinders in black. The accused have been identified as Arun Kumar (34), a native of KGF and his friend Syed Shakeeb (27), a resident of Audugodi in Bengaluru. Police said the duo contacted a private gas agency to source jumbo oxygen cylinders and sold the cylinders in black to people in rural areas. They were demanding Rs 20,000 per cylinder.