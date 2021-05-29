BSY to visit Karnataka districts every fortnight

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when murmurs of a leadership change in the next few months are gaining strength, and party colleagues are launching ‘no-holds-barred’ attacks against him, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has decided to up his game with ‘district visits’.

Yediyurappa, who visited Tumakuru on Friday, said he would make fortnightly visits to various districts a regular affair to review the Covid-19 situation. “I am in Tumakuru today and spoke to our officials, ministers and MLAs about Covid management and arrangements. I will visit one district every 15 days to monitor the situation,” Yediyurappa told the media.

The move is being seen as Yediyurappa’s message to his detractors that despite attempts to unseat him, he will continue working unaffected, and perhaps adopt a more ‘hands-on’ approach. The visits to various districts are also likely to bridge the gap between miffed MLAs and Yediyurappa, and connect directly with the people.

Later on Friday evening, Yediyurappa held a review meeting over the Covid situation at his official residence in Bengaluru, where he pushed for doctors to visit rural areas. Due to lockdown restrictions, many people in rural areas, especially remote localities, are finding it difficult to visit their nearest healthcare centres.

“Cities are seeing a fall in the number of cases, but villages continue to see a rise. In order to curb the spread of infection, officials should insist on the ‘doctors at doorstep’ programme, where health experts and professionals travel to villages and provide treatment at people’s doorsteps,” Yediyurappa was quoted as telling officials.