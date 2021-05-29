Congress terms relief package by Karnataka govt as ‘bogus’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a joint attack on the BJP government over the Covid-19 economic relief package announced earlier this month, Congress leaders termed it “bogus” and demanded that Rs 10,000 be deposited in the bank accounts of all poor citizens in the state. Presenting numbers to support their claim that the previous package announced by the government had failed to benefit those who lost their livelihoods and jobs, the Congress leaders demanded a more inclusive and effective assistance package.

“The government had announced a package last year too, but it has not been implemented effectively. Of the Rs 137 crore announced for horticulture farmers, only Rs 50 crore has been paid so far. Similarly, Rs 31 crore was announced for floriculture farmers but only Rs 15 crore has been deposited. One-time assistance of Rs 5,000 was announced for 2.3 lakh persons from the Savita Samaj, but only 55,466 persons have got it. About 7.45 lakh auto and cab drivers were to get Rs 5,000 but only 1.17 lakh received it. Of the 16.48 lakh construction workers who were supposed to receive Rs 5,000, only five lakh have. Aid of Rs 2,000 was announced for 1.25 lakh weavers, but only 45,756 have received it,” charged MLA Krisha Byregowda.

Legislators Priyank Kharge and Rizwan Arshad pointed out to the packages announced by other States like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, and insisted that Karnataka fell woefully short. They urged the government to put money in poor citizens’ hands immediately instead of announcing complicated packages that often leave beneficiaries entangled in red tape.“BJP leaders offer bizarre suggestions like standing in the Sun for 15 minutes to protect oneself from Corona. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan stands with Baba Ramdev and endorses Coronil, only for Ramdev to abuse allopathic doctors. If standing in the Sun is enough, then what is the need for big hospitals? The CM himself went to Manipal Hospital to get treated. Why do BJP leaders go to hospitals instead of eating garlic if they test positive? All of this quackery is reserved for the gullible, poor citizens,” Priyank Kharge taunted.

The leaders insisted that this year too, the package will not cover all sections and crores of people who have lost their jobs and source of livelihood. “There are 3.5 lakh eligible farmers in the state, but relief has been announced for barely 89,000 farmers,” Byregowda added.