Covid suspect aged couple pushed to streets by apartment residents in Belagavi

A woman residing near the apartment, who noticed their plight, informed social worker Kiran Nippanikar who posted about their pitiable state on a social media group.

Published: 29th May 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 01:54 PM

Mahadev Devan and Shanta being taken to hospital in an ambulance, in Belagavi on Friday.

By Tushar A Majukar 
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: An aged couple was pushed to the streets and left to fend for themselves by residents of an apartment complex here, with neither shelter nor food. Finally, they were rescued by some social workers and hospitalised.

Mahadev Devan (70) and his wife Shanta (65) were living in a quarters at the apartment complex in Hindwadi, where he was working as a watchman. Sources said that a few days ago, Devan was found to have become weak and both he and his wife had developed a cough. This created panic among the residents of the apartment who insisted the couple vacate immediately. As the couple had no place to stay, they were on the streets without food and water.

A woman residing near the apartment, who noticed their plight, informed social worker Kiran Nippanikar who posted about their pitiable state on a social media group. Immediately, social worker Surendra Angolkar, Anil Ashtekar and others rushed to the spot along with an ambulance and picked up the couple. They offered food and clothes to the couple and tried to get them admitted at the district hospital. But the hospital authorities allegedly refused due to lack of beds.

This was posted on social media again and the issue was raised with the higher-ups at the hospital. The couple was finally admitted in the hospital and are undergoing treatment. Doctors said that they had turned weak due to starvation. Angolkar said that doctors clarified that the couple has no symptoms of Covid-19 and they are being treated in the general ward. They will soon be shifted to the shelter home of the Belagavi City Corporation at Vadgaon here.

Comments

