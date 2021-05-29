STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nalin Kateel, other BJP leaders stand by BSY, son Vijayendra

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said the government has only one agenda: to control Covid and save people.

BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, facing a challenge from cabinet minister CP Yogeeshwara, received strong support from state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who said, “I am 100 per cent sure that CM Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra is not interfering in the affairs of the government.’’ Yogeeshwara has indirectly claimed that Vijayendra was interfering in the affairs of the state. 

He  refuted Yogeeshwara’s allegation that this is a coalition government of three parties. “We are not in an understanding with any party,’’ he said, adding that he would seek an explanation from the MLC. Others too supported Vijayendra. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said the government has only one agenda: to control Covid and save people. He said that all other issues can wait and are not important. 

BJP MLA from Holalkere M Chandrappa claimed that Yogeeshwara had “become unstable” after the party made him an MLC and gave him a ministry.Minister S T Somashekar, himself a migrant to the BJP from the Congress, said, “Only a person who has changed three parties will speak about this government being a coalition of three parties. There is no interference by Vijayendra.’’   

Vijayendra also spoke to the media. “The CM has a career spanning 40 years, marked by struggle. He has put in personal efforts as MLA, opposition leader, DyCM and CM, and has served people. He does not need the efforts of Vijayendra or anyone in the family,’’ he said. Sources in the Yogeeshwara camp said the MLC is determined to get the central leadership to hold a legislature party meeting, and is keenly pursuing the signature campaign.Meanwhile in Hubballi, opposition leader Siddaramaiahsaid, “BJP is still searching, looks like there is no one capable other than Yediyurappa.’’      

Kateel calls on CT Ravi

Meanwhile, Kateel paid a surprise visit to the residence of BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi in Chikkamagaluru, and had lunch with him.  

