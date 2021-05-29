STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Release Rs 11k crore GST dues to Karnataka: Bommai in GST Council

Karnataka joined other states in seeking exemption on resources required for Covid and black fungus treatment.

Published: 29th May 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai(Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s representative in the GST Council and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday requested that pending dues of Rs 11,000 crore in GST compensation to Karnataka be paid immediately. Bommai, joining the 43rd GST Council meeting headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman via video-conference on Friday, also requested the council to extend GST compensation to States beyond 2022.

Under the current agreement between the GST Council and states, compensation paid to state governments to offset losses arising out of implementing GST ends in 2022.Pointing to the lockdown that was necessitated because of the Covid second wave this year, Karnataka highlighted an inevitable fall in revenues. 

To offset losses due to the lockdown and decreased economic activity, Bommai urged the Union Government to once again raise loans and extend them as compensation to state governments for 2021-22. After much pushback last year, the Centre had agreed to borrow under a special window to offset revenue loss for state governments, but had insisted repayment would come from GST cess collected after 2022.

Karnataka joined other states in seeking exemption on resources required for Covid and black fungus treatment. “He also stressed on the expansion of the scope of IGST exemption to cover the free supply of purchased goods. He requested that in addition to the goods already recommended, oxygen, equipment, PPE kits, medicines for black fungus should be included in the list of concessional goods,” said a statement from Bommai’s office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai GST GST Council
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp