35 grams of gold ornaments recovered from thief's stomach in Karnataka

During an X-ray scan, he was found to have the jewels in his intestine and was admitted for observation.

Published: 30th May 2021 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

caption: Gold jewellery retrieved from the stomach of Shibu.

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: A thief who was caught in connection with a jewellery shop theft in Kasaba village of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada was found hiding a part of booty in his stomach. Three packets consisting of a total of 30 gold finger rings and earrings were retrieved from the stomach of Shibu, a 48-year-old habitual offender from Thrissur in Kerala, following a bowel preparation by the doctors at KVG Hospital in Sullia on Sunday.

The cops and doctors were shocked to learn that Shibu had swallowed the gold packets about 15 days back and used to repeat the swallowing exercise whenever the packets find its way out, albeit with the fresh packing. “It was the modus operandi of this habitual offender. He used to keep a part of a stolen booty in his stomach to make it safe and to avoid recovery if caught. Normally, police check pockets and house when caught. We won’t check stomach,” said MR Harish, PSI, Sullian police station.

The officer said Shibu along with Thangacha alias Matthew, 50 of Kannur, were picked up on Saturday afternoon in connection with the jewellery shop theft that took place on the night of March 31, 2021.  The duo, who is said to have involved in several such cases in Kerala in the past and also served jail sentence in Kannur, was caught for the first time across the state border. After recovering 147 grams of gold, they were put behind bars on Saturday afternoon.

Shibu complained of severe stomach ache after having dinner and claimed he has a hernia problem. He was rushed to taluk hospital in Sullia and then to KVG Hospital when the condition worsened. An x-ray found three packets in his intestine and Shibu had no other go but to confess his weird habit.

“We have heard about thieves swallowing gold when they are about to be caught. But this is a very strange case. We are expecting more details after further investigation,” added the cop.

