Karnataka announces financial scheme to help Covid orphans

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government on Saturday announced the Bala Seva scheme to provide financial assistance to children who have lost their parents to Covid.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that Rs 3,500 per month will be given to guardians/ caretakers of such children. Children below 10 years old, who do not have guardians, will be put under registered childcare institutions and admitted to model residential schools.

“For children who have completed 10th standard, a free laptop or a tablet will be provided. For girls who have completed 21 years, Rs 1 lakh will be provided for their marriage expenses, higher education or self-employment,” Yediyurappa said, and added that mentorship will be provided for the overall development of such children.

‘Virus caused big crisis’

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the government is yet to work out the details and the total amount required for the scheme. “We have decided to extend it to all those in need,” he added.

Yediyurappa said Covid has caused an unprecedented crisis. In the first wave, the timely measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had helped people and in the second wave, the Central Government has suggested to the state to start the scheme to help children who have lost their parents, he added.