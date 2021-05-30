Multi-Inflammatory Syndrome in Covid positive children a new cause for worry

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the State is witnessing cases of mucormycosis, also called black fungus, that affects the adult population who have recovered from Covid-19, cases of Multi-Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a rare disease that affects children post-Covid, are also seeing an increase in Karnataka.

Experts now want the State Government to pay attention to MIS-C, which, if not treated, could turn fatal.

“A few cases of MIS-C were reported in the State during the first wave. Generally, children suffer from this condition 5-6 weeks after recovering from Covid. The immunity level in children does not develop as quickly as it does in adults. Hence, this condition, which affects the heart in 90% of the cases, may pose a threat at a very alarming rate,” Dr Srinivasa S, Chairman, National IMA Standing Committee for Child Health, said.

The increase in MIS-C cases is being significantly seen in private hospitals and many government hospitals across the state. Aster CMI Hospital alone, in the last 15 days, has seen 12 cases.

According to virologist Dr V Ravi, another private hospital in Bengaluru has reported 15 cases in the second wave. Dr Srinivasa says there have been reports of MIS-C from districts too.

“Not just us, many hospitals in the city are reporting MIS-C cases. It is also being seen in Tier-2 cities in the state. As Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the city, MIS-C cases are also likely to increase, as this disease is an immune phenomenon related to Covid,” said Dr Sagar Bhattad, Consultant, Paediatric Immunology & Rheumatology, Aster CMI Hospital.

MIS-C is an immune-mediated disease secondary to Covid- 19. It does not spread unless the child is Covid-positive.

If treated in time, the fatality is less than 2%. Though most children with MIS-C are Covid-PCR negative and antibody-positive and hence, are non-infectious, doctors say that the biggest risk with MIS-C is the speed with which the condition of the patient deteriorates.

“Initial symptoms are fever and reddish rashes all over the body. These rashes are not itchy, so that is an indication the allergy is not the cause for the rashes... Also, there is red eye and severe pain in abdomen,” explained Dr Sagar.

Doctors said that if symptoms occur and the child has suffered from cold and cough a month ago or may have been exposed to Covid, they must seek medical attention.

They should also look for dropping pulse rate and blood pressure along with earlier mentioned symptoms.

Meanwhile, Dr Ravi said with the third wave expected to affect children more and with rise in MIS-C cases, the state needs to be prepared in terms of ICU care and trained doctors to treat this condition.

“Early diagnosis is key and people should be made aware of the symptoms so that casualties due to late hospitalisation can be avoided,” he said.