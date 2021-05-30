Pregnant doctor complains of high-handedness by Mandya cops

By Express News Service

MANDYA: While health workers across the country are increasingly facing hostilities amid the pandemic, a pregnant doctor working at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences had to go through a harrowing time at the hands of police.

The doctor, who narrated her ordeal on social media, said the autorickshaw that she regularly commutes in, was confiscated by the police and, despite her appeals, the police refused to budge. The post has now gone viral with condemnation pouring in from various quarters.

According to the social media account shared by her colleague, the doctor, who is five months pregnant, depends on a local auto driver to ferry her to the hospital. On Wednesday morning, when the district was under total lockdown, the auto was confiscated by the police when he was returning after dropping her off at the hospital. On learning about this, the doctor appealed to the officials concerned to release the auto, but in vain. Despite her pleas, the police refused to release the vehicle and instead, behaved in a rude manner, blaming her for depending on the auto. the post read.

Later, after the intervention of a local politician, the personnel at the police station spoke to their higherups and agreed to release the vehicle, but not before making her wait from 9.30 pm till 11 pm for the vehicle. Calls to the jurisdictional Mandya Rural police station went unanswered.