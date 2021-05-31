Daily COVID-19 caseload hits a new low in Karnataka

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The daily number of Covid-19 positive cases is seeing a consistent decline, with Sunday witnessing an addition of 20,378 new cases — the lowest since April 19 when 15,785 cases were added in a day.

The state had seen 50,112 cases added in a day on May 5, which is the highest single-day addition that the state has seen since the beginning of the pandemic, followed by 49,058 on May 6 and 48,781 the next day. The state’s Covid-19 tally stands at 25,87,827, but the positivity rate has been steadily rising since April 5, currently standing at 8.73 per cent, up from 8.71 per cent on Saturday. Bengaluru saw 4,734 new cases in the day, taking the city’s tally up to 11,59,237.

The active cases have been consistently decreasing and now stands at 3,42,010 in Karnataka and 1,62,625 in Bengaluru. The discharges have also been increasing since April 26, with 28,053 people recovering on May 30, taking the recovery rate to 85.67 per cent. The recovery rate has been improving since May 12, without a break, from 70.16 per cent on that day. However, Sunday’s discharges were far below the highest that the state had witnessed on May 22 with 61,766 being discharged in a day, followed by 58,395 on May 18, and 57,333 on May 24.

The deaths have, however, been rising since April 5 and 382 fatalities were reported on Sunday, taking the state’s toll to 28,679 and mortality rate to 1.10 per cent. In Bengaluru, 213 deaths pushed the mortality rate to 1.13 per cent, and its toll to 13,104.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said as people are seeing the benefits of the lockdown, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will take a decision on whether lockdown extension is needed or not after consulting the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee.