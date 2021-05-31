Estate owner dumps jackfruits on roadside to feed wild elephants, villagers oppose move

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: An estate owner dumped huge quantities of jackfruits by the side of the road as food for wild elephants. He said he has done this to prevent elephants entering the estate and causing damage to crops. However, the owner’s move was opposed by villagers who feared for their safety.

DH Ajith Kumar, an estate owner in Abyathmangala in Kodagu, said, “Every year during the jackfruit season, wild elephants enter the estates following the fragrance of the fruits and cause immense damage to crops. To avoid this, I have plucked jackfruits from the trees and dumped them by the roadside to feed wild elephants and curb them from venturing into the estate,” explained Ajith.

However, this move was opposed by villagers as they feared that the elephants would feast on the fruits standing by the roadside, threatening their lives. The owner, however, said that he had dumped the fruits on the usual path of the wild elephants and would dump them by the forest fringe the next time.