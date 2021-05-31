STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Few takers for temporary posts of doctors in Dakshina Kannada government hospitals

Though the response for temporary posts is always poor with doctors, this time, the fear of Covid is said to have made applicants more cautious. 

Published: 31st May 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU:  Even as Dakshina Kannada is struggling to flatten the Covid-19 curve, poor response to the temporary recruitment drive for doctors, nurses and Group D staffers to work at the District Wenlock Hospital and taluk hospitals is adding to the woes of authorities. 

The health department and Wenlock Hospital had separately invited applications to fill the posts of five physicians and five anaesthetists, eight MBBS doctors, 69 staff nurses, 46 Group D employees and five lab technicians. While nobody applied for the posts of physicians and anaesthetists (monthly salary of Rs 1.21 lakh), only three applied for the posts of MBBS doctors (Rs 50,000), 25 for the posts of nurses (Rs 25,000) and five each for lab technicians (Rs 15,000) and Group D staffers (Rs 12,000). 

This happened despite  inviting applications for these posts twice. Though the response for temporary posts is always poor with doctors, this time, the fear of Covid is said to have made applicants more cautious. 

Dr Sadashiva Shanbhag, medical superintendent, Wenlock Hospital, said the selected candidates can work for six months. The duration may be extended if the Covid situation continues. Now, the hospital has said that those interested candidates can walk in any time for an interview.  Sources in the health department admitted that the poor response is a matter of concern. “There is a huge vacancy of permanent doctors. Now, the footfall has gone up and you can imagine what the situation is.” 

There are a lot of complaints about doctors and nurses not regularly visiting Covid patients and toilets not being cleaned in government hospitals which is attributed to the acute staff shortage. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Dakshina Kannada
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp