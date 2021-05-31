Few takers for temporary posts of doctors in Dakshina Kannada government hospitals

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Even as Dakshina Kannada is struggling to flatten the Covid-19 curve, poor response to the temporary recruitment drive for doctors, nurses and Group D staffers to work at the District Wenlock Hospital and taluk hospitals is adding to the woes of authorities.

The health department and Wenlock Hospital had separately invited applications to fill the posts of five physicians and five anaesthetists, eight MBBS doctors, 69 staff nurses, 46 Group D employees and five lab technicians. While nobody applied for the posts of physicians and anaesthetists (monthly salary of Rs 1.21 lakh), only three applied for the posts of MBBS doctors (Rs 50,000), 25 for the posts of nurses (Rs 25,000) and five each for lab technicians (Rs 15,000) and Group D staffers (Rs 12,000).

This happened despite inviting applications for these posts twice. Though the response for temporary posts is always poor with doctors, this time, the fear of Covid is said to have made applicants more cautious.

Dr Sadashiva Shanbhag, medical superintendent, Wenlock Hospital, said the selected candidates can work for six months. The duration may be extended if the Covid situation continues. Now, the hospital has said that those interested candidates can walk in any time for an interview. Sources in the health department admitted that the poor response is a matter of concern. “There is a huge vacancy of permanent doctors. Now, the footfall has gone up and you can imagine what the situation is.”

There are a lot of complaints about doctors and nurses not regularly visiting Covid patients and toilets not being cleaned in government hospitals which is attributed to the acute staff shortage.