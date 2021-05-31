STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka High Court live-streams its proceedings on YouTube

Published: 31st May 2021 02:56 PM

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, the Karnataka High Court is live streaming proceedings of the Court Hall-1 through its YouTube channel at 2.40 pm on Monday. 

The live steam is part of the pilot project, sources said. 

A link of the YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/p-4vySjlTYY) has been notified in the High Court website. 

The proceedings of a case to be heard by the division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj will be live streamed. 

The cases are being heard through virtual mode only in the state in order to prevent spread of Covid-19 and access has been given only to the advocates and parties in person.

Comments

