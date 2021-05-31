STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka reports 1,250 black fungus cases, 39 deaths

Of the 1,250 affected patients, 1,193 are still under treatment. While 18 patients have been discharged so far, 39 people have succumbed to the fungus.

Published: 31st May 2021 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors treat a patient infected with black fungus.

Doctors treat a patient infected with black fungus. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BENGALURU: A total of 1,250 black fungus (Mucormycosis) cases have been reported in Karnataka so far, informed the state health department.

Of the 1,250 affected patients, 1,193 are still under treatment. While 18 patients have been discharged so far, 39 people have succumbed to the fungus, stated a bulletin released by the health department on Sunday.

Bengaluru Urban Khurda district accounted for the most number of infections with 521 cases. While 508 people are still under treatment in the state capital, 10 people have recovered and 3 patients have died so far.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said that Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda held talks with more than eight companies for black fungus medicine.

"About 80,000 vials are in the market. The state has received 8-10 thousand vials so far. There were 1,250 cases of black fungus in the state. 30-35 deaths took place due to the infection. The medicines are being distributed to black fungus infected persons who were admitted to either a government hospital or a private hospital," the Karnataka Health Minister said. 

