2 labourers caught for burglary

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The KP Agrahara police on Sunday arrested two men for alleged theft at a house, and recovered gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 6.5 lakh. The accused have been identified as Praveen R (23) and Surya M (19), both labourers, and residents of Magadi Road.

A police officer said the duo had monitored family’s movements, and when the coast was clear, snatched a set of house keys placed near a window grill, opened the door and made away with the valuables.

Based on a complaint, the police traced the accused and arrested them. The police recovered booty, including 150 grams of gold and 148 grams of silver articles. The accused have been sent to judicial custody.