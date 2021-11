Rohan Bopanna, Dr Sudarshan, Adamya Chetana among 66 chosen for awards

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Tennis player Rohan Bopanna and theatre, film and media personality Prakash Belawadi were among the 66 names of achievers and organisations announced for the Rajyotsava Awards, on the occasion of the 66th Rajyotsava celebrations.

Ten organisations won the Amrut Mahotsav State Prize: Adamya Chetana, headed by Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, for providing hot meals to schoolchildren; Veereshwara Punyashrama, that works with blind children in Gadag; Karnataka Haemophilia Society, Davanagere; Sri Kotthala Basaveshwara Bharatiya Shikshan Samiti, Kalaburagi; Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama, Mangaluru; All India Jain Youth Federation, Hubballi; Anugraha Eye Hospital, Vijayapura; Utsav Rockgarden, Haveri; StepOne, Bengaluru and Banashankari Mahila Samaja, Bengaluru.

In the social service category, midwife Yamunavva from Bagalkot, Madhali Madhaiah from Mysuru, Muniyappa Domlur from Bengaluru, B L Patil from Athani, Belagavi, Dr GN Ramakrishna Gowda from Mandya, were chosen.

Literature: Mahadev Shankanapura from Chamarajnagar, Prof D T Rangaswamy from Chitradurga, Jayalaxmi Mangalmurti from Raichur, Ajjampur Manjunath from Chikkamagaluru, Dr Krishna Kolhar Kulkarni from Vijayapura and Siddappa Bidari from Bagalkot.

Fakirappa Ramappa Kodai from Haveri, actor Prakash Belawadi from Chikkamagaluru, Ramesh Gowda Patil from Ballari, Malleshaiah N from Ramnagar and Savitri Gowdar from Gadag were awarded in the field of theatre.

Folk art: RB Nayak (Vijayapur), Gowramma Hucchappa Master (Shivamogga), Durgappa Chennadasara (Bellary), Bannanje Babu Ameen (Udupi), Mallikarjun Rachappa Mudakavi (Bagalkot), Venkappa Govindappa Bhajantri (Dharwad) and Maharudrappa Veerappa Itagi (Haveri). Music: Thyagaraju C (Kolar) and Herald Cyril D’Souza (Dakshina Kannada) Sculpture: Dr G Jnananda (Chikkaballapur) and Venkanna Chitragara (Koppal) Social service: Sollagitthi Yamunavva (Bagalkot), Madali Madaiah (Mysuru), Muniyappa Domlur (Bengaluru Urban), BL Patil (Belagavi) and Dr JN Ramakrishnegowda (Mandya) Medicine: Dr Sultan B Jagalutu (Davanagere), Dr Vyasa Deshpande (Dharwad), Dr AR Pradeep (Bengaluru Urban), Dr Suresh Rao (Dakshina Kannada), Dr Sudarshan (Bengaluru) and Dr Shivanagouda Rudragouda Ramanagoudar (Dharwad) Sports: Rohan Bopanna (Kodagu), specially abled athlete K Gopinath (Bengaluru Urban), Rohit Kumar Kateel (Udupi) and A Nagaraj (Bengaluru Urban) Education: Swami Lingappa (Mysuru), Sridhar Chakravarthy (Dharwad) and Prof PV Krishna Bhat