STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Horatti wants session before 25 MLCs retire

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Horatti said, “I have discussed with you regarding holding the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi and you have agreed to it.

Published: 01st November 2021 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Council Chairman Basavraj Horatti has urged the State Government to hold the Legislative Session before the term of 25 council members ends in January, to ensure that issues important to them can be taken up.

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Horatti said, “I have discussed with you regarding holding the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi and you have agreed to it. There are also media reports about your statements regarding holding the session in Belagavi.

So, I hereby request you to hold the session either by November end or December first week.” Speaking to TNIE, he expressed confidence that the government will heed to his request and hold the session before the council members retire.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavraj Horatti
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp