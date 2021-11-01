Horatti wants session before 25 MLCs retire

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Council Chairman Basavraj Horatti has urged the State Government to hold the Legislative Session before the term of 25 council members ends in January, to ensure that issues important to them can be taken up.

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Horatti said, “I have discussed with you regarding holding the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi and you have agreed to it. There are also media reports about your statements regarding holding the session in Belagavi.

So, I hereby request you to hold the session either by November end or December first week.” Speaking to TNIE, he expressed confidence that the government will heed to his request and hold the session before the council members retire.