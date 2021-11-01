Indira Gandhi created egalitarian society, say Karnataka Congress leaders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/DAVANGERE: Paying rich tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Sunday, Karnataka Congress leaders recalled her contributions to the country and her efforts towards social justice and upliftment of the downtrodden.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah highlighted her 20-point programme and recalled how she fought for the oppressed classes through her ‘Garibi Hatao’ clarion call. The Congress leader also explained how the nation benefitted from the nationalisation of banks initiated by Gandhi.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar said if former Home Minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel is called the ‘Iron Man of India’, then Gandhi certainly is the ‘Iron Lady of India.’

In Davangere, Congress leaders termed Gandhi a crusader of social justice who worked for the upliftment of the oppressed classes of the society.

KPCC spokesperson D Basavaraj said, “By implementing several programmes, the former Prime Minister tried to uplift society and was successful. Most important of them was the historic decision of allotting lands to those who tilled them, which gave ownership to crores of farmers in the country”. She also gave a new dimension to women leadership, he said.