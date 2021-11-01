Karnataka minister hoists national flag upside down at Rajyotsava celebrations, rectifies later

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU : The national flag was hoisted upside down during the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations organised by Dakshina Kannada district administration on Monday. The error was later rectified.

An error on the part of those responsible to tie the flag to the pole resulted in the embarrassing moments at the function organised at Nehru Maidan in which district in-charge minister S Angara, DK MP and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, DK DC Dr Rajendra KV, Mangalore city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar and other dignitaries took part.

The error was noticed by few officials after minister Angara unfurled the flag and it was lowered and hoisted again.