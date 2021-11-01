STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka-SET results out tomorrow

Finally, the University of Mysore has decided to announce the result of Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) on November 2.

By Express News Service

The K-SET examination, which was first scheduled on April 11 this year, was postponed on two occasions due to Covid and subsequent lockdowns. However, the UoM, the nodal agency for K-SET, held it successfully on July 25. Though the key answers of the exam were released months before the final announcement of cut-off marks and the results were delayed.

Irked by the delay, several candidates who were aspiring to participate in the first grade college assistant professor recruitment had written several letters and even submitted a representation for announcement of results. On Sunday, UoM registrar R Shivappa said the results would be announced on November 2 on the official website of the university. 

Though this year exam was held successfully, there were allegations of several lapses as Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha had written a letter to VC Prof G Hemantha Kumar alleging irregularities in the examination and had cited that there were many wrong answers given in the key following which revised answer keys were announced by the varsity.

