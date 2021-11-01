STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minister Sunil assures jobs on priority for Kannadigas

Sunil Kumar said that CM Basavaraj Bommai is keen to formulate a law that would prioritise youths of Karnataka to avail jobs at various enterprises in Karnataka.

Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar during the Kannada Rajyotsava celebration in Udupi on Monday.

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Kannada Rajyotsava was celebrated at the district Mahathma Gandhi hospital, Ajjarakad on Monday with fervour and passion. Delivering his speech during the Kannada Rajyotsava programme in Udupi on Monday, Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar said that CM Basavaraj Bommai is keen to formulate a law that would prioritise youths of Karnataka to avail jobs at various enterprises in Karnataka.

''Decades old Sarojini Mahishi Report had pressed on the fact that Kannadigas be given jobs on priority both in government and private sectors. Now that the state has seen the arrival of giant IT, BT companies. Slightly modifying the recommendations of the same report, the decades old demand of prioritising Kannadigas for jobs will be considered by the government, he assured.

Speaking about existing inefficient method of selection for district level Kannada Rajyotsava awards across the state, Sunil said the number of awards to be given, criterias to select the achievers for the district level award will be streamlined and a circular to this effect will be issued to every districts, he said. Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat and others were present.

