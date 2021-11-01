Mysuru sees 150 covid-19 cases in 3 days

By Express News Service

MYSURU: After a lull for several days, there is a spike in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Mysuru district, as nearly half the current active cases were reported in the past two days.

From October 28 to 30, nearly 150 Covid cases were reported, while the active case count stood at 307. The district reported 47 cases on October 28, 55 cases on October 29, and 44 on October 30. The positivity rate continues to be above 1 per cent, fluctuating from 1.1 per cent to 1.4 per cent. After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru is reporting the highest single-day Covid-19 cases.

While the district almost succeeded in flattening the case curve last month, the Dasara festivities and Jamboo Savari spiked the positivity rate, however, for the past ten days, cases were below 25 per day. Health officials point out that the situation is under control, but Deepavali festivities this week could come as a blow to these efforts.

Meanwhile, the rise in cases, especially at a time when schools have reopened, is also causing fear. Health officials, though, say that not even 10 per cent of the total over the last three days are below 18 years of age.

